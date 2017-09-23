Law enforcement stepping up efforts to improve safety for motorists traveling the Natchez Trace Parkway

Law enforcement is stepping up efforts to reduce injuries and improve safety for motorists traveling the Natchez Trace Parkway. Wednesday, an Alcorn Student died in a single car accident on the Trace. While the cause of the accident is still under investigation, officials want to remind drivers to be safe.

Photographer Brandon Mann loves to capture the sight and sounds of the Natchez Trace Parkway, but he doesn't like drivers disobeying the rules of this scenic road.

“It only takes a second to get in a wreck," said Mann. "You look down couple of seconds and you can be in the back end of another vehicle.”

Natchez Trace Ranger Stephen Dollinger couldn't agree more. He says there is at least one accident on the Trace every day, too many in his opinion.

“I would say in the last year or so there have been at least about six to seven crashes in my district. In the entire Natchez Trace, we are up to about one a month,” said Dollinger.

Rangers say the three major problems causing the accidents are speeding and aggressive and distracted driving. He also points out that this is a narrow road and it can be dangerous especially at high speeds.

A warning is now going out to drivers that they have more unmarked cars on the road. Rangers also have new radar that can clock your speed and several other vehicles at one time at a good distance.

The Rangers also plan to team up with other police departments to do more crackdowns.

“Slow down, obey the traffic laws and enjoy your time while you're on the Natchez Trace,” said Dollinger.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.