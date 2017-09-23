Pearl rallies in 2nd half to beat Petal, Pirates now 6-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl rallies in 2nd half to beat Petal, Pirates now 6-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM

Points were at a premium tonight between Pearl and Petal. Pirates and Panthers were scoreless at the half. Johnny Winston would give Pearl the lead with a rushing TD, defense locks down for a 14-3 victory.

Pearl moves to 6-0 on the season, more importantly 1-0 in 6A Region 3.

Highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly