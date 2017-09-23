Madison Central tops Clinton in 2-6A rivalry 27-3, Mike Sands re - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Madison Central tops Clinton in 2-6A rivalry 27-3, Mike Sands reports from Arrow Field

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Madison Central beats Clinton 27-3. Click on the video above for highlights and a postgame report. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. 

