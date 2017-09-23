Game of the Week: NW Rankin scores late to beat Warren Central 38-31

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Northwest Rankin scored in the final minute of Friday's district opener to beat Warren Central 38-31. The Cougars improve to 4-1 and 1-0 in 6A Region 2 play.
For highlights and postgame reaction, click the video above.
