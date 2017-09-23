Week 4 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams today.
Week 4 - Saturday, September 23rd
SEC
6:00pm: #17 Mississippi State at #11 Georgia
- TV: ESPN
- Online: ESPN3.com
Ole Miss - BYE WEEK
- Next Game: September 30th at #1 Alabama (8:00pm ESPN)
USM
Southern Miss - BYE WEEK- Next Game: September 30th vs. North Texas (6:00pm CUSA.tv)
SWAC
6:00pm: Jackson State vs. UAPB
- Online: JSU Tigers Livestream
6:00pm: Alcorn State vs. Southern
- Online: SWAC Digital Network
6:00pm: Mississippi Valley vs. #22 Grambling
- YouTube: MVSU Sports
D2
12:00pm: #17 Delta State at Shorter
- Online: ESPN3.com
7:00pm: Mississippi College vs. Florida Tech
- Online: GoChoctaws.com
D3
1:00pm: Millsaps vs. Sewanee
- Online: GoMajors.com
6:00pm: Belhaven at East Texas Baptist
- Online: GoETBUTigers.com
