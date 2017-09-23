Week 4 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams today.

Week 4 - Saturday, September 23rd

SEC

6:00pm: #17 Mississippi State at #11 Georgia

- TV: ESPN

- Online: ESPN3.com

Ole Miss - BYE WEEK

- Next Game: September 30th at #1 Alabama (8:00pm ESPN)

USM

Southern Miss - BYE WEEK

- Next Game: September 30th vs. North Texas (6:00pm CUSA.tv)

SWAC

6:00pm: Jackson State vs. UAPB

- Online: JSU Tigers Livestream

6:00pm: Alcorn State vs. Southern

- Online: SWAC Digital Network

6:00pm: Mississippi Valley vs. #22 Grambling

- YouTube: MVSU Sports

D2

12:00pm: #17 Delta State at Shorter

- Online: ESPN3.com

7:00pm: Mississippi College vs. Florida Tech

- Online: GoChoctaws.com

D3

1:00pm: Millsaps vs. Sewanee

- Online: GoMajors.com

6:00pm: Belhaven at East Texas Baptist

- Online: GoETBUTigers.com



