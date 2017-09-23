Body of Mississippi man found in Alabama

A body found in western Alabama has been identified as a missing Mississippi man.

Reports say Henry Lee Easley was found dead from a gunshot near U.S. Highway 82, about two miles from the state line in Pickens County, Alabama.

The family of the 52-year-old West Point resident reported him missing after a relative dropped him off in Columbus after attending a wedding in nearby Caledonia. The body was found Sunday, and the family identified him Thursday.

Police and prosecutors from agencies on both sides of the state line say they are working together to investigate Easley's death.

Alabama officials have already conducted an autopsy.

