Statewide effort underway to clean up Pearl River

After months of planning and organizing, a clean up effort is underway across the Magnolia State along the Peal River from Philadelphia to the Gulf Coast.

"People aren't throwing their trash away appropriately," said Pearl River Clean Sweep organizer Zach Halstead. "Instead, they will just leave it out on the banks. Then, if you get winds or anything like that, it'll blow it straight into the water which feeds it into our river systems."

Nearly 300 people have banded together for the first annual clean up event, including a Boy Scout pack and 4-H club from Florence, who says the tidying up effort has been inspiring for all.

"It's just great to see people giving up their time," said Pack 85 Patrol Leader Chris Nash. "Children, adults alike, giving up their Saturday time. They could be doing other things, but they are out here giving back to the community and the environment."

The clean up group hopes to have the bulk of the mess picked up by Sunday, but fear this is a project that could take weeks to complete. So for now they're just doing what they can and ask that you do the same.

"Instead of just leaving it there, take the initiative as an individual and pick it up and throw it away." Halstead said. "Just do your part as small as it may be."

