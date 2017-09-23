Three people arrested in connection with Kosciusko shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a Kosciusko shooting that left one person injured.

Kosciusko Police say Carlton Ashford has been charged with aggravated assault; Taylor Evans and Carmesha Venable both charged with accessory after the fact.

Officials say all three will appear in court on Tuesday.

Just before 7:00 a.m., Saturday the Kosciusko Police Department was called to Baptist Attala Hospital after reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they learned that 32-year-old Darnell Greer had been shot in the forehead.

The Kosciusko Police Department would like to thank the Attala County Sheriff's Office, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections in making the arrests.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserve