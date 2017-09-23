Three people wanted in connection with Kosciusko shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Three people wanted in connection with Kosciusko shooting

KOSCIUSKO, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Kosciusko Police are searching for three people wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person injured. 

Just before 7:00 a.m., the Kosciusko Police Department was called to Baptist Attala Hospital after reports that someone had been shot. 

When officers arrived, they learned that 32-year-old Darnell Greer had been shot in the forehead.

Carlton Ashford, Taylor Evans and Carmesha Venable are all wanted in this shooting.

The Kosciusko Police Department is asking that anyone that knows the whereabouts of Ashford, Evans or Venable is asked to contact the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). 

