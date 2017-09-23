EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Moments after deadly Scott County crash

A deadly head-on collision on Highway 13, north of Morton, left two people dead and several others injured.

Exclusive cell phone video shows first responders responding to the deadly crash in Scott County.

Sheriff Mike Lee said van carrying employees of one of Scott County's chicken processing plants collided with an SUV. The accident happened outside this family's home.

The crash happened right outside Karen Arizmendi's home.

“They just heard something and my mom got scared," said Arizmendi. "My dad was out here trying to help them and ran to the back because there weren’t any lights.”

Two people died, two are in critical condition and five are listed in serious condition Sunday. Sheriff Lee said it's heartbreaking every time someone loses his or her life on these roads.

“This is probably one of the deadliest weeks we have had in Scott County,” said Lee.

Lee said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

“We are unsure if speed was a factor. We would have to reconstruct the accident," explained Lee. "Of course, that brings up a part of counties not having radar.”

Radar is an issue the sheriff has been pushing to change to improve safety and make sure people are obeying the rules of the road.

“We have lobbied hard for sheriff's departments to have radar along with other chiefs in the state,” added Lee. “I think it's definitely something we have to eventually look at. It's illegal for us to have them in any vehicles, but it can dramatically help with the accidents."

Lee is encouraging drivers to slow down and avoid aggressive and distracted driving on the narrow, rural roads.

“The main thing is to realize that you may be as safe as you can be, but you have to understand you have to watch out for the other person," said Lee. "You always hear that in Driver's Ed and it's definitely true.”

