Person going wrong way on I-55 north crashes

A motorist, who was going the wrong way on I-55 north, crashed Sunday.

MHP Corporal Kervin Stewart said around 12:09 MHP responded to a one vehicle crash on I-55, near the 111 mile marker involving a white Oldsmobile Alero.

MHP dispatch says the vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle was taken to UMMC due to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

