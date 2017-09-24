UPDATE: CVS attempted armed robbery suspect identified; second suspect sought

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a man after an attempted armed robbery in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, 29-year-old Tiffany Tanelle Hicks and an unidentified man tried to rob the CVS on North State Street just after 2:00 p.m.

The two entered the store and asked about the pharmacy, which was closed at the time. The man later demanded that the pharmacy be opened. It appeared that he had a weapon underneath his clothes.

The man ran away on foot. Hicks left the scene in a black Toyota Camry.

Officers were able to stop and arrest her on Central Street, near Arbor Vista Blvd.

She has been charged with attempted armed robbery.

The man is described as a black man wearing a dark hooded top. Police are still trying to identify him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

