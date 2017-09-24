One in custody, one wanted after attempted armed robbery at Jackson CVS

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a man after an attempted armed robbery in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, two people tried to rob the CVS on North State Street just after 2:00 p.m.

The two entered the store and asked about the pharmacy, which was closed at the time. The man later demanded that the pharmacy be opened. It appeared that he had a weapon underneath his clothes.

The man ran away on foot. The woman left the scene in a black Toyota Camry.

Officers were able to stop and arrest her on Central Street, near Arbor Vista Blvd.

Police have not released her identity.

The man is described as a black man wearing a dark hooded top. Police are still trying to identify him.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the suspect or this incident, you are urged to call police.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

