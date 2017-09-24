Cure Sickle Cell Foundation hosts 5k to raise money for Mississippi families with SCD

It was an active, happy day at Thalia Mara Hall Sunday for the Cure Sickle Cell Foundation's 11th annual 5k.

Whether you're running, walking, biking or even dancing, everyone is welcome to each year's race.

Proceeds from the race go toward Mississippi families who suffer from SCD, like the Pittmans.

"She has been a Sickle Cell Warrior now for 28 years," said Donnatello Pittman, gesturing to his wife. "So we have a lot of struggles, a lot of hospital visits. So today we came out to support the Sickle Cell cure."

This is Aaliyah Thompson's second time at the event.

"I don't want people to go through what they don't have to," said Thompson.

This year, a special guest encouraged the crowd:

"As we build this city that we're all proud of - this city that will look to change the world - it is important that we do so, making certain that we keep our brothers and sisters in mind and fight on their behalf," said Jackson's Mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba to a group huddled around him at the steps of Thalia Mara Hall.

Sickle Cell Disease affects red blood cells and how oxygen is delivered throughout the body, which hugely impacts day to day life and can even prove deadly.

"My son Tyrone here, he had a bone marrow transplant," said Patricia Hickman, gesturing to her son. Hickman has several family members affected by SCD.

"My daughter Tyra here - she's Sickle Cell," continued Hickman. "And she's a nurse at the Sickle Cell clinic."

Sunday's celebrations took a small pause to honor those who've lost their lives to the illness.

Family and friends read aloud some names of people who've succumbed to the disease, and the participants in the race released red balloons into the air.

The Cure Sickle Cell Foundation says over 80,000 people nationwide have the disease, and 2.5 million carry the genetic trait for it.

Right now, the disease can be treated, but there is no definitive cure for adults.

If you're interested in helping, blood donations are vital to help keep Sickle Cell Disease patients alive.

If you're interested in helping, blood donations are vital to help keep Sickle Cell Disease patients alive.

