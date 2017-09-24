Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 22nd)

Northwest Rankin, Madison Central, Ridgeland and Morton are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.
MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE TO VOTE
The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (September 22)
1. Jamari Jones game winning TD pass to Montel Gladney (Northwest Rankin)
- Our first nominee is from a wild Game of the Week. Northwest Rankin and Warren Central were tied at 31 in the final minute. On 3rd down, Jamari Jones up top to Montel Gladney for a 25 yard touchdown. The Cougars won 38-31 in the 6A Region 2 opener.
WATCH: Game of the Week - NW Rankin scores late to beat Warren Central
2. Jimmy Holiday TD run (Madison Central)
- Our second nominee is a sophomore with a stellar performance. Madison Central quarterback Jimmy Holiday accounted for 3 touchdowns, including a 14 yard dash late in the 2nd quarter. The Jaguars beat Clinton 27-3 in the 6A Region 2 opener.
WATCH: Madison Central tops Clinton
3. Zy McDonald TD pass to DJ Stevens (Ridgeland)
- Nominee number 3 is from a 5A Region 2 opener. A freshman and a senior connect to give Ridgeland the lead. Zy McDonald hits DJ Stevens on the slant. The Titans beat Canton 45-26, Ryan Earnest's crew have won 3 in a row.
WATCH: Ridgeland handles Canton in 5A Region 2 opener
4. Lamarcus Denson TD pass to Tra Davis (Morton)
- Our final nominee is from a shootout in Scott County. Morton's Lamarcus Denson launches one, Tra Davis makes the great grab in the corner of the end zone. The Panthers handed Pelahatchie their first loss, 48 - 46 the final.
WATCH: Morton stops Pelahatchie's streak
Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week
1. There's a poll on this page (right side)
2. There's a poll on the top of the MSNewsNow Sports Page and The End Zone page.
The poll closes Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. I will announce the winner in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.