Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 22nd)

Northwest Rankin, Madison Central, Ridgeland and Morton are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

1. Jamari Jones game winning TD pass to Montel Gladney (Northwest Rankin)

- Our first nominee is from a wild Game of the Week. Northwest Rankin and Warren Central were tied at 31 in the final minute. On 3rd down, Jamari Jones up top to Montel Gladney for a 25 yard touchdown. The Cougars won 38-31 in the 6A Region 2 opener.

WATCH: Game of the Week - NW Rankin scores late to beat Warren Central

2. Jimmy Holiday TD run (Madison Central)

- Our second nominee is a sophomore with a stellar performance. Madison Central quarterback Jimmy Holiday accounted for 3 touchdowns, including a 14 yard dash late in the 2nd quarter. The Jaguars beat Clinton 27-3 in the 6A Region 2 opener.

WATCH: Madison Central tops Clinton

3. Zy McDonald TD pass to DJ Stevens (Ridgeland)

- Nominee number 3 is from a 5A Region 2 opener. A freshman and a senior connect to give Ridgeland the lead. Zy McDonald hits DJ Stevens on the slant. The Titans beat Canton 45-26, Ryan Earnest's crew have won 3 in a row.

WATCH: Ridgeland handles Canton in 5A Region 2 opener

4. Lamarcus Denson TD pass to Tra Davis (Morton)

- Our final nominee is from a shootout in Scott County. Morton's Lamarcus Denson launches one, Tra Davis makes the great grab in the corner of the end zone. The Panthers handed Pelahatchie their first loss, 48 - 46 the final.

WATCH: Morton stops Pelahatchie's streak