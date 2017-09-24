Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 22nd) - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Northwest Rankin, Madison Central, Ridgeland and Morton are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE TO VOTE

1. Jamari Jones game winning TD pass to Montel Gladney (Northwest Rankin)

- Our first nominee is from a wild Game of the Week. Northwest Rankin and Warren Central were tied at 31 in the final minute. On 3rd down, Jamari Jones up top to Montel Gladney for a 25 yard touchdown. The Cougars won 38-31 in the 6A Region 2 opener.

WATCH: Game of the Week - NW Rankin scores late to beat Warren Central

2. Jimmy Holiday TD run (Madison Central)

- Our second nominee is a sophomore with a stellar performance. Madison Central quarterback Jimmy Holiday accounted for 3 touchdowns, including a 14 yard dash late in the 2nd quarter. The Jaguars beat Clinton 27-3 in the 6A Region 2 opener.

WATCH: Madison Central tops Clinton

3. Zy McDonald TD pass to DJ Stevens (Ridgeland)

- Nominee number 3 is from a 5A Region 2 opener. A freshman and a senior connect to give Ridgeland the lead. Zy McDonald hits DJ Stevens on the slant. The Titans beat Canton 45-26, Ryan Earnest's crew have won 3 in a row.

WATCH: Ridgeland handles Canton in 5A Region 2 opener

4. Lamarcus Denson TD pass to Tra Davis (Morton)

- Our final nominee is from a shootout in Scott County. Morton's Lamarcus Denson launches one, Tra Davis makes the great grab in the corner of the end zone. The Panthers handed Pelahatchie their first loss, 48 - 46 the final.

WATCH: Morton stops Pelahatchie's streak

1. There's a poll on this page (right side)

2. There's a poll on the top of the MSNewsNow Sports Page and The End Zone page.

The poll closes Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. I will announce the winner in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.

