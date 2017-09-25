Two attacked in home invasion near Reservoir

Rankin County authorities are investigating a home invasion that happened early Monday morning.

A resident at a home on Holmar Drive called 911 reporting that he and his two roommates were the victims of a home invasion.

Two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old had lived in the home for three months. They told police that they heard their car alarm going off but didn't see anyone outside.

Moments later, they were all awakened by at least three black men and one white man forcing them into the living room at gunpoint.

The invaders went room by room taking things before locking the three residents into a bedroom closet.

After waiting several minutes, the victims left the home and ran to a neighbor's house where they called 9-1-1.

According to Undersheriff Raymond Duke, this type of crime is not common in Rankin County. Sheriff's Deputies were called to the same home the previous night for a large party.

One of the victims says there were nearly 50 people at the party they had. He said they didn't know some of the attendees.

Investigators are confident that the three were targeted and most likely by someone who attended the party and was able to roam around the house finding items they planned to return and steal.

The home invaders got away with electronics, cash, and other items.

