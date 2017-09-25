TRAFFIC: Wreck on I-55 SB in Madison causing morning commute del - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC: Wreck on I-55 SB in Madison causing morning commute delays

Posted by Morgan Howard
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
MADISON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A wreck on I-55 SB before I-220 Exit 104 is causing major delays for those on their morning commute.

This is happening in Madison County.

3-4 cars are wrecked in the middle lane of the interstate.

Traffic is moving slowly around this wreck. 

