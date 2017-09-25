Alcorn State RB De'Lance Turner named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference
Alcorn State senior running back De’Lance Turner, Grambling State senior defensive back De’Aumante Johnson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff junior kicker Jamie Gillan and Alabama A&M freshman quarterback Aqeel Glass were all named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Players of the Week in week four of the season for their outstanding play.
Offensive
Alcorn State
De’Lance Turner (SR, RB, McClain, Miss.)
Turner recorded the second-most rushing yards in school history with 272 on Saturday to lead the Braves to a 48-31 victory over Southern. He scored three touchdowns including two on the ground and one receiving. Turner garnered 21 carries for an average of 13.0 yards per rush. The Braves rushed for 402 yards in the game. Turner more-than doubled his previous career-high in rushing of 131 yards in the season-opener this year against Miles College.
Defensive
Grambling State
De’Aumante Johnson (DB, SR, Plain Dealing, La.)
Johnson finished with four solo tackles, three interceptions (all in the first half) and returned a blocked extra point for the two-point conversion. His first interception was returned for a 35-yard touchdown. Also he had one tackle for a loss of three yards.
Specialist
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jamie Gillan (P/K, JR, Leonardtown, Md.)
Jamie Gillan had four punts inside the 20-yard line vs. JSU. His longest punt was 46 yards and he averaged 38.8 yards per punt. Gillan also buried the game-tying 33-yard field goal when UAPB trailed by three with 15 seconds left in the 4th quarter, forcing overtime.
Newcomer
Alabama A&M
Aqeel Glass (QB, FR, St. Louis, Mo.)
Glass was 22-of-37 passing for 337 yards with two TDs as A&M rolled up 505 yards of offense in a 30-13 win over Texas Southern. Glass completed passes to nine different receivers.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.