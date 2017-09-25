C-Spire expanding high-speed internet in Mississippi

C-Spire says it's aggressively expanding its high-speed internet service to homes and businesses across the state.

CEO Hu Meena said today the company will soon offer internet access with speeds up to 25 megabits-per-second to eight new markets, primarily in the Delta and the northeast part of the state.

Meena says other markets will be added later.

C-Spire is also making gigabit internet service available to more small businesses in the state.

In addition, Meena says the company plans to launch so-called "wireless fiber" 100-megabit service to customers near but not already connected to its existing fiber-optic infrastructure.

"Through this deployment, we will be massively expanding through the use of new technologies the broadband internet access to homes and businesses," said Suzy Hayes of C-Spire.

C-Spire is based in Ridgeland.

