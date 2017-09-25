MS Council for Economic Education holds financial literacy forum

Financial freedom is a dream most of us have. Friday, state leaders stressed the importance of financial education to students in the metro area.

The Mississippi Council for Economic Education held the special forum. They honored teachers, students, and schools who have embraced the knowledge needed to be financially savvy.

Through a series of programs introduced at area schools, students are taught practical applications that will help them better manage their money when they're older.

"Balancing long term and short term goals; that's really helped me because as a child I don't have a lot of money. so I have (to) know how to manage the little money that I have soundly so I can manage what I want in the future and what I want now," said Jaylin Jones of Coahoma Jr./Sr. High School.

The program, which is currently in metro area schools will soon expand to schools in more rural areas. Leaders say it's important that all students are financially literate in order to be successful in adulthood.

