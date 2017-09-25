Two people assaulted, robbed during home invasion in Rankin County

Two people were injured during a home invasion in Rankin county.

The Rankin County Sheriff's Department says four men broke into a home on Holmar Drive in the Reservoir East subdivision around 3:00 a.m.

Three residents were forced from their beds at gunpoint and ordered to lie face down on the living room floor before they were locked in a closet and robbed.

"One of the victims was kicked in the ribs numerous times, definitely has some bruised ribs," said Rankin County Investigator and Undersheriff Raymond Duke. "One of the other individuals, the victim, was struck in the face a couple of times as he tried to look up."

Smashed beer cans were found in the street.

The sheriff's department says they were called to the same residence to break up a party early Saturday morning.

They believe the suspects saw valuables at that party and targeted the house.

"Investigators, we believe that our suspects were most likely attendees at that party," said Duke. "Now the party, they tell us as many as 50 people were there."

Cash and electronics were taken in the robbery.

The victims questioned and released, but declined requests for interviews.

Investigators say they are all underage.

Their attackers are still unidentified and at large.

