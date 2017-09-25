Weapons, police equipment stolen from two Holmes County deputies' homes

The Holmes County Sheriff's Department is investigating burglaries at the homes of two deputies.

Stolen weapons and police equipment are now in the wrong hands and authorities want them back.

Deputies living on rural, isolated roads at opposite ends of Holmes County experienced break-ins with thieves taking guns, a uniform and police radio.

According to Sheriff Willie March, on August 24, burglars broke into the Durant home of Captain Paul B. Smith.

Two pistols, two rifles, one shotgun and a deputy's uniform were taken.

On September 19, investigators said someone entered the bedroom window of Chief Deputy Roosevelt March's Lexington home.

They left with two pistols, three rifles, a bulletproof vest and a handheld police radio.

"We're releasing this because we don't understand why they've taken the uniform, a bullet proof vest and a police officer's radio, and we are concerned and just want to make sure law enforcement in this area know about it," said March.

The sheriff said Chief Deputy March was at the end of his shift, headed home when he responded to the call of someone severely beaten.

During that time, investigators believe the break-in occurred.

"They didn't find anyone in that area that was hurt, and so far we still hadn't found anyone that was hurt or went to the hospital," added the sheriff.

Law officers are concerned someone will try to impersonate a Holmes County deputy.

Sheriff March reminds anyone attempting to purchase the weapons that they can face felony charges.

Serial numbers on the stolen weapons and police equipment are recorded.

Contact Crimestoppers at 662-834-0099 if you know anything about the break-ins at the homes of these two deputies.

