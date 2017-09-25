3 On the Road: Adams County industry is on the rebound

Manufacturing is seeing somewhat of a renaissance in the Natchez area. Chandler Russ heads up the area's economic development efforts. As a hometown guy who's made a return, he's seen the ebb and flow of industry trends and the impacts on the area workforce.

"You went from having 3 almost 4,000 manufacturing jobs 20-25 years ago to very limited manufacturing just 4 or 5 years ago," explained Chandler Russ, Natchez, Inc. Executive Director.

Natchez, Inc. has worked to fill once forgotten industries. About eight years ago, the local business community and elected officials decided it was time to shift the tides.

The old Enersteel is now Great River Industries, a steel fabrication plant that's operated the facility since 2013. It all starts with flat sheets of steel that are bent, broken, shaped, and welded into large scale containers for chemical plants, refineries, breweries, and other industries.

One of the large vessels in the shop has a final destination in the Caribbean. It will hold natural gas that will then provide power to one of the islands. Speaking of---that's why this plant's location is key.

"Natchez is very important to our business because of the location close to the River, close to the water," noted Adam Bourgeois, Great River Industries Sales Manager. "There's lots of competition a little bit further south. When you get into Louisiana there's not a whole lot of land to buy that is near the water. We have direct water access here in Natchez."

Great River recently announced it plans to add 120 new jobs this year. They currently have 75 employees in the shop and another 75 in the field.

"We have guys that travel within an hour, hour and a half to get here," added Bourgeois. "Otherwise, they would've been traveling two hours to get to Baton Rouge to work. We stop them here and get them home quicker every night."

A short drive through the industrial park leads you to another revitalized plant. Von Drehle is a paper recycling plant. Mississippi River Pulp was previously in operation at the site.

"When we bought the facility in 2013, it was pretty much shuttered," described von Drehle president and CEO Randy Bergman. "So, most folks who were here and working were unemployed. We hired some of their top people right away and now we've grown to about 130-140 employees in this building."

They specialize in the "away from home market", meaning there's a good chance you're using their paper towels or tissues when you're traveling, staying in hotels, or even out to

"Bring in office waste, take all the impurities out of it, take all the inks, stables, plastics," explained Bergman. "We turn it back into a paper fiber. We run it through a state of the art, NTT paper machine the first of its kind in North America."

The company says the investment into this facility will continue.

"Natchez, Inc. and the state did an incredible job to attract us here," noted Bergman. "We had a lot of benefits that were given to us. In return, this has been close to about a 100 million dollar investment in the community."

Now, the hope is to keep the momentum going and continue using this River as leverage for more industries to put down roots in Adams County.

