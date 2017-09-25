3 on the Road: Adams County

It was while the British still held the title that many loyalists from the Atlantic Seaboard moved to Mississippi to get away from the American Revolution.

Settlers from New Jersey came to Kingston. Left over’s from that day includes the Kingston Methodist Church, the oldest Protestant church in the state.

Later the Mississippi Territory was created. Pretty big place, too; it included all of what today is not only Mississippi but Alabama, also. Natchez was the first Capitol of the Mississippi Territory.

Now, the inlanders, settlers in the interior, and there weren’t all that many at the time since most of this was still Indian nations. Anyway, they thought there was too much river influence and too much power centered in Natchez and wanted to move the Capital further inland to a more neutral location. And they did. They moved it all the way to Washington, six whole miles away from Natchez.

It was in Washington that Mississippi’s first constitution was drawn up and Mississippi became a state, in December of 1817. All of this happened in a church building on what is now the campus of Jefferson College.

The church has long since been gone. For that matter, so is the territorial Capitol Building at Washington, which was, in fact just an inn, in which the legislature met. It used to be here, on a wooded lot in Washington at the corner of Assembly Street and Highway 61.

Adams County was the first county formed after Mississippi became a state. Named for President John Adams, who was in office at the time.

Pre-Civil War, the bluffs in the booming town of Natchez became a popular place for wealthy cotton planters to build their fine homes away from the fever-infested Delta lowlands where they had their plantations, making Natchez home to more millionaires than any other city n the nation at one time.

And since Natchez wasn’t particularly defended by the Confederacy during the Civil War, the Union commanders didn’t see any particular need to destroy it, so many of those old mansions are still here. Open for tours year round, a bunch of them. Many more during the spring and autumn pilgrimage.

So Adams County today has roots sunk deeply in the soil of the ancient bluffs, watered by the Mississippi River. Does all of that heritage and history lead to a promising future?

It could. But only if the people there today can definitively define what that future needs to look like and then work a plan that will make it happen. There is absolutely nothing that can stop Natchez from becoming a tourist town like Charleston or Savanna or a little New Orleans, but Natchez itself.

