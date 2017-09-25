Gulfport resident pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

26-year-old Brett Michael Sekinger, of Waveland, pled guilty on September 21, to possession of child pornography.

On February 5, 2016, at a home in Ocean Springs, Sekinger knowingly possessed computers and other electronic components containing visual depictions, in digital still and video format, of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Sekinger will be sentenced on December 14, 2017, by Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and not less than 5 years to life of supervised release.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.