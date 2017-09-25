Boil water notice issued for several Jackson streets - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Boil water notice issued for several Jackson streets

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A boil water notice has been issued for several Jackson streets. 

Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

• [1600-1999] Sheffield Drive, Court, Place; 39211
• [1600-1799] Wilhurst Street
• [1600-1799] Winchester Street
• [1600-1999] Brecon Drive
• Shadowood Drive
• Hillview Drive
• [4700-4899] Northhampton Drive
• Heritage Hill Drive

This advisory affects approximately 250 connections on the Jackson drinking water system.

This is a precautionary advisory.

This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

