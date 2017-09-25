Local college coaches weigh in on NFL/Flag Protest - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Local college coaches weigh in on NFL/Flag Protest

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Local college coaches are weighing in on the issue of kneeling during the national anthem after President Donald Trump called for NFL Athletes to be fired if they do not stand.

Jackson State Head Football Coach, Tony Hughes, is not only a leader for the tiger nation but a former marine. The coach says while the recent controversy surrounding the sport and our nation's flag hurts his heart, it's an issue he won't stop his players from speaking on.

"One beautiful thing about our country, I believe, is the freedom of speech," said Coach Hughes. "You know, it's not breaking the law. It's not against the rules and regulations."

Over at Belhaven University, it's a different story where Head Coach Hal Mumme fully supports the President's message. He told MSNewsNow this is an issue his players won't get to have an opinion on and he says if a player does not stand during the anthem then that player won't be on the Belhaven Sidelines.

"If they don't stand for the national anthem, then I won't recruit them and I won't play them," Mumme said. "This is Belhaven. We're a Christian school and we probably kind of have some old fashion values here, but there's not a lot of those left."

Coach Mumme says all of his players not only stand before the flag, they've also given it a bigger role. Every game one of their captains, who has also served three tours, runs out with the national symbol as the team takes the field.

"Personally, I had a Grandpa that was in the war so I will always stand for the flag," said Belhaven Quarterback Hunter McEachern. "He fought and served this country. And David has done a great job at becoming a leader of this team, coming from the Army."

While various other state colleges have spoken out on the issue, coaches from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss have not released any statements.

