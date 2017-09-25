Dan Mullen talks about the difficulty of facing a top 15 team fo - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Dan Mullen talks about the difficulty of facing a top 15 team for the 3rd straight week

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Dan Mullen talks about what to expect from Auburn. Click on the video above for more. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly