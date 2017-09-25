Broken pump spewing sewage into backyards in Fondren neighborhood

The repair work on a broken sewage line in a Fondren neighborhood has some residents wondering if the conditions are legal.

The City of Jackson put a generator in on Meadow Hill Road to bypass the sewage line.

The first complaint from people living nearby: The noise.

"If your viewers can hear what's going on behind my head," said Maria Delabarre, gesturing to the generator roaring behind her. "Just imagine, that's 24/7"

"I can barely talk to people in my front yard. You can't hear anything!" exclaimed Sherry Lucas, who lives right by the damaged pump.

And of course, there's the smell.

"When it's really hot outside, and there's no breeze or anything...it's sewage!" said Delabarre.

But more concerning: a woman named Caitlin Burkes posted on the Nextdoor app that the material had been "being dumped in the sewage tank at the end of the street, but now it's going directly into the ditch" where neighborhood kids used to play.

"When you think about it, and sewage going in it. I mean, if a child didn't know that. Gross," said Delabarre.

Residents say they've called their city councilman, Public Works, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality - even the EPA - with concerns about that sewage going into the creek where their kids used to play.

"Our community supports this city, and wants to live here. We just need them to address this situation, because it's been going on for far too long," said Liz Brister.

There's also the question of how much the pump has cost after all this time.

"Big Betty, the blue machine that's rented - so that's costing the city money. Someone is out here almost every day checking on it. It's got to be cheaper to fix it is the point. I just don't understand what we're doing here for months after months," said Delabarre.

"We've had problems with this situation off and on for years, so obviously we're hopeful that help is on the way, but it absolutely has to get fixed," added Brister.

Right now, they aren't sure how much longer that generator will be roaring, or that smell filling the air on Meadow Hill.

