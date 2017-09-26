Driver escapes after fruit juice truck catches fire on I-20

A driver is is safe after his fruit juice truck went up in flames in Hinds County.

According to Corporal Stewart, the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. on I-20 East near Edwards.

The vehicle was registered to O&A Logistics out of Forth Worth Texas and was transporting fruit juice.

State Troopers said the burning juice is not a hazard to public safety or health.

The interstate was shut down at the time of the fire, but all lanes of traffic are back open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

