JPD identifies woman wanted for running over person with car

A felony warrant has been issued for Nakiah Kierra Butler.

She is wanted for one count of aggravated assault for allegedly running over another woman with her vehicle.

According to police, the two women had a disagreement which led to the incident.

On September 21, Jackson police responded to the 400 block of Ash St. regarding a female hit by a vehicle, at approximately 1:22 p.m.

Police were investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.

A female victim was struck with a vehicle as the result of an altercation with a second female.

The victim was taken to UMMC and is in stable condition at the time.

Police said the Butler was last seen driving an older model silver Toyota, possibly a Camry.

If you have any information on this woman, please contact police.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.