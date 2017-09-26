UPDATE: Woman wanted for running over person with car turns herself in to JPD

A woman wanted for allegedly running over another woman with her car has turned herself in to Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason

Nakiah Kierra Butler is now in Hinds SO's custody.

A van from the Raymond Detention Center is heading downtown to pick her up and transport her to the jail.

Butler was wanted for one count of aggravated assault for allegedly running over another woman with her vehicle.

According to police, the two women had a disagreement which led to the incident.

On September 21, Jackson police responded to the 400 block of Ash St. regarding a woman hit by a vehicle, around 1:22 p.m.

Police were investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.

A female victim was struck with a vehicle as the result of an altercation with a second female.

The victim was taken to UMMC and is in stable condition at the time.

Police said the Butler was last seen driving an older model silver Toyota, possibly a Camry.

