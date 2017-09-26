Brookhaven makes arrest after multiple vehicle burglaries - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Brookhaven makes arrest after multiple vehicle burglaries

Source: Brookhaven PD Source: Brookhaven PD
BROOKHAVEN, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Brookhaven police officers made an arrest this morning in multiple vehicle burglaries in the city.

The suspect, 18-year-old Daylan Browder had multiple items on him at the time of his arrest.

If anyone has had any of the items shown here missing from their vehicles, please contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424.

