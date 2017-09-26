JPD warns of new phone scam

The Jackson Police Department is warning of a new scam where scammers pretend to be representatives of the Jackson Police Department.

The department warns that an individual or group of individuals posing as representatives of the Jackson Police Department are contacting citizens of Jackson, soliciting money for equipment, supplies and other needs.

These individuals are calling from a toll free number and have structured the process so that the contributor may achieve varied levels donation status based on their contribution amount.

The Jackson Police Department wants the community to know that it will never contact any individual via phone, internet or otherwise to solicit for or collect any monetary donations or payments for any reason.

Many times, these individuals will ask for a method of payment that is difficult to track such as placing payments onto a Green Dot Card. Other times, they will ask specifically for the credit card or bank account information of the contributor.

This is an urgent public service announcement regarding your finances and your privacy.

Your money and your identity may be at risk should you fall victim to these scams.

It is always a good idea to contact the organization directly, prior to giving any contribution in order to verify its legitimacy.

If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam or have any information of a possible scam, please contact your local authorities or your local Attorney General’s Office

