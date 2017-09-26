UPDATE: Woman wanted in Jackson murder captured in Kansas City, Missouri

A 23-year-old woman wanted for murder in a September shooting was captured Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Samayah Reed was wanted in the deadly shooting that happened at a west Jackson hotel where a man was shot to death in his car on September 12.

Samayah Reed-23, wanted for murder in the death of Freddie Mosley, captured today in Kansas City, MO. Extradition process ongoing. pic.twitter.com/dwQtZ0mTPf — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) September 26, 2017

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Freddie Mosley.

Police say they got a call about a car in a building at Mister Transmission on Hwy 80. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened at 3:15 a.m. at Mustang Inn, just down the street from Mister Transmission. The shooter is being described by police as a black male suspect wearing a gray tank and blue jeans.

Police identified the shooter as 25-year-old Marvin Wiloughby.

He was with two women who police identified as 30-year-old Qushawinia Martin and 23-year-old Samayah Reed. Martin was arrested but released after her court hearing.

Police say the suspects drove away in a dark midsize SUV, tag unknown.

The motive is still unknown right now.

The extradition process is ongoing.

