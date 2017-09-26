3 on the Road: Natchez Tourism

To say that Natchez is dependent on tourism would be an understatement. Tourism started in Natchez in the 1930s about the same time highways got good enough to travel across the country.

I had a conversation with Lynn Beach Smith who is the director of Natchez Pilgrimage Tours, which is more or less a travel agency specializing in Natchez, to get a picture of the tourism industry here.

Tourism here has kept Natchez alive," said Lynn. "I think it's something between 20 and 30 percent of people here are employed in some kind of tourism-related business.

I caught Lynn between an extended promotions tour in the Ohio Valley part of the country just before she left for another promotions tour to Texas, going to travel shows and tour bus conventions promoting Natchez. Lynn says although Natchez Pilgrimage Tours is a travel agency, there is a big difference in the emphasis of what she does and other travel agencies.

They sell packages, everything from New York to Up State Michigan to Natchez, we only sell Natchez," said Lynn.

Now, you might think to specialize in selling tourism in a town of only 15 thousand people may be limiting. But not really.

Dinners in homes, concerts in homes, we sell all of that. We sell river excursions through Red Neck Adventure Tours, sell Jeremy Houston’s African American tours. But the first thing we are is the promoter of the Pilgrimages," added Lynn "That’s what holds a lot of the tourism together here, is the people who own these homes, who open them year and year out for people to come to."

Tourism is such a big part of the economy in Natchez that it’s not just Pilgrimage Tours promoting it. The Natchez Convention and Visitors Bureau does much the same thing with a broader emphasis. They go all over the nation and the world, and they don’t limit themselves to just Natchez.

Their most recent trip was to Belgium and Germany. It’s not just about Natchez," said Lynn. "It’s about promoting the whole state and visit Mississippi."

And you get right down to it, it is more about visiting the whole region to attract more visitors to Natchez…or Tupelo or the Coast or Vicksburg.

I don’t think anyone knew how important regional tourism was until Katrina shut down New Orleans. It also shut down tourism from Memphis southward. And tourism has YET to get back to those pre-Katrina days for a lot of people affected by it, including New Orleans. The more people who came to New Orleans, the more people who came to Natchez.

And to a great extent, that’s the same way tourism is in the rest of Mississippi: The more people who come to Natchez, the more people are likely to spread out to see the rest of the state.

Wednesday, I have a story about a youngster from Holland who plays a mean Jerry Lee Lewis piano at Stanton Hall, whose family started in New Orleans, spent two days in Natchez and were heading to Clarksdale to take in the blues before heading to Memphis. So it is an AREA WIDE emphasis.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.