Hurricane Irma evacuees need assistance as they adjust to life in Jackson

Just like during Katrina, the Capital City has become home to evacuees from this year's devastating hurricanes.

Many, now hundreds of miles from their homes, are starting their lives over from scratch.

The Wakefield family of Jacksonville, Florida is now calling the Extended Studio Hotel in Jackson their temporary home, after fleeing Hurricane Irma this month.

"We have not had the finances to even go back to get all our personal items or anything," says Victoria Wakefield. "So we're pretty much starting over with just a weekend of clothing."

With their six children, ages 2 to 10 in tow, the Wakefield's are hoping to build a new, better life in the Capital City.

Their struggles are real.

Finances are low.

Both Victoria and Deon are out of work.

"He lost his job behind it too," said Wakefield. "So it's hard to start over if it's by yourself, but with six little ones it can be difficult but we have our faith."

Their apartment complex was flooded in the storm, damaging all their belongings.

"We've been to the food pantry and things like that," said Victoria. "They'll help us out with clothing items and food and stuff for our children."

As a family unit, they're confident they can rebuild their lives in Mississippi through faith.

They just need a little help.

If you would like to assist the Wakefield family, donations and items can be dropped off in the lobby of the Extended Studio Hotel in Jackson.

If you would like to bring new clothing items, their sizes are listed below:

Children

Zyonni, 4-years-old - pants: 5T, shirt: 5T, shoe: 11-12

ZyAsia, 2-years-old - pants: 3T/4T, shirt: 3T/4T, shoe: 8

Zyliyah, 2-years-old - pants: 3T, shirt: 3T, shoe: 8-9

Zyon, 10-years-old - pants: 34 men, shirt: Medium, shoe: 7 1/2 men

Zymera, 9-years-old - pants: 14-16, shirts: 14-16, shoe: 4 1/2

ZyReya, 5-years-old - pants: 6, shirt: 6, shoe: 12-13, 3T, shoe 8-9 children

Adults

Deon, 34-years-old - pants: 34, shirt: XL, shoe: 11

Victoria, 29-years-old - pants: XL, shirt: XL, shoe: 8 1/2

