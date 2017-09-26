New Natchez mayor on a mission to reshape the town with a new vision

As we continue our three on the road series in Adams County. We focus on the new mayor of the city of Natchez who is on a mission to reshape the town with a new vision.

Meet Mayor Darryl Grennell. Rarely will you see the new mayor in his office. Instead, this former Alcorn Professor and county supervisor hits the street to mingle with those who live and work in Natchez daily. The mayor’s goal is to hear their concerns and answer their questions.

Since winning a majority of the vote last year, he has been focusing on getting the financial house in order inside city hall.

“We had over 78 checking accounts in the city's clerk's office. None of these books had been reconciled," said Mayor Grennell. "I hired that CPA firm to serve as an overseer to help us put together a proper budget for Natchez and to get these accounts reconciled. We have over 95 percent of the now accounts reconciled in Natchez, so we can be fiscally responsible and let them know we are looking out for their tax dollars.”

Rebuilding the economy is also on the to-do list.

“Economic stability is very important and that's what I'm trying to bring to Natchez. Over the years, Natchez lost its prosperity, added the Mayor.

A major focus has been the recruitment of industry and the retail community, especially in the downtown district.

“We have had several retail shops to open in downtown, Natchez. One of the things I have implemented since I've been mayor that has helped enhance downtown is every Saturday, we have a Natchez farmers' market," added Mayor Grennell. "We had an average of eight to nine hundred people from 8 o'clock to 12 o'clock every Saturday morning come to downtown Natchez; with over 40 vendors, and the beauty is the vendors pay zero.”

The mayor also wants to promote tourism and highlight the history that lives in Natchez, including landmarks such as the Longwood Mansion that was built with the help of slaves. He also talked about one of its most historic churches, Zion Chapel AME and The Mississippi River as tourists’ attractions.

“We are working on those areas so they can domino the entire city of Natchez,” added Mayor Grennell.

Making the city a safer place to live, work, and play is also a priority in the city. Former Vicksburg police chief Walter Armstrong has been hired to lead the police force.

“We want people to choose Natchez as their home and we want people who left years ago to come back home,” said the mayor.

Mayor Grennell says accomplishing these tasks won't be easy, but with the help of residents, he hopes to make Natchez a better place to work, play, and live.

RELATED STORY: 3 on the Road: Natchez Tourism

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.