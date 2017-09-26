State shuts down three more Simpson County bridges

The State Department of Transportation closed three bridges in Simpson County, declaring them unsafe for travel.

A bridge on Macedonia Road outside Mendenhall is one of three closed by MDOT in the past week.

This bridge is Simpson County Bridge #24.

County officials said although they have not received an official report, the bridges were closed because of the condition of the wood support beams.

Jake Barnes Road Bridge #124 and Van Zandt Road Bridge #73 were also found to be unsafe and were closed during the last round of inspections.

MDOT's Office of State Aid began the bridge surveys in the county on September 20.

So far, eight bridges are closed in the county.

Five were closed previously:

Saratoga-Sharon Road Bridge #97 - near Highway 28

New Hope Bridge #109 - near Highway 49

Graveyard Road Bridge #149

Tom Berry Bridge #21 - near Hwy 49

Jupiter Road #11 - toward Highway 28 past Robert Bush Road.

"Some of the bridges previously had no restrictions listed," said Simpson County Administrator Rhuel Dickinson. "And now because of the deterioration that was discovered, they are ordering them closed instead of an alternative, such as lowering weight limits or things of that nature".

Rotting wood and unstable columns beneath the bridge pose a danger to motorists.

The weight limit on the Macedonia Road Bridge was 10,000 pounds.

According to Rhuel, repairs could run from $15,000 to several hundred thousand dollars per bridge depending upon the deficiencies found at each structure.

"We've been given no instructions or recommendations or cost estimates for any of these repairs," added Dickinson. "All we've gotten this last week are notices of orders to close these bridges".

State inspections are scheduled to be completed this week and county officials expect more closures in the future.

