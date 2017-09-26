Mississippi works to combat doctor shortage

Mississippi has the highest physician shortage rate in the country. Now, some of the funding for a residency program is set to expire.

There is one residency program in the state that has a Teaching Health Centers designation. With that comes federal funding and it's set to expire at the end of the month.



"We don't want to lose funding for a program that is filling a need in an area of the state where there are no residency programs in that section of the state," explained Wahnee Sherman, Rural Physicians Scholarship Program Executive Director.



The East Central MS HealthNet Rural Family Medicine Residency Program started in 2014.



"It's very hard to recruit a physician to a small town, especially when they've trained in an academic medical center," noted Angie Burks, program coordinator. "The goal of our program is for our residents to go out and practice in rural communities."



The federal funding didn't cover all the costs to get it off the ground. So they, unlike other teaching health centers, have worked to secure outside funding.

Because of that, their situation is different.



"Our particular program will continue to operate if the funding is not authorized because we've put things in place already for hospitals to pick up the program," added Burks.



That's a good thing because data shows more than 75 percent of doctors who are in Mississippi for both medical school and residency stay and practice. There's one area where they really need to fill the gaps.



"We have to help students to understand that there's a real need in primary care and they can make a real difference out in these communities if they're practicing primary care," added Sherman.

The Rural Physicians Scholarship Program identifies rural students who plan to return to their roots to practice medicine. They mentor those students through the application process and later medical school. For each year they receive the scholarship, they must commit to serving that same time practicing in Mississippi.

