Southern Miss completes retro look for C-USA opener

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The throwback look is complete for the Conference USA opener.

Southern Miss revealed the helmets they will wear Saturday to honor the 1997 squad. It's the 20th anniversary of a team that won 9 games, the Liberty Bowl, and finished #19 in the AP Top 25.

 

Southern Miss welcomes a North Texas squad that features the top offense so far in C-USA.

"I know they present a challenge, they're a good football team," head coach Jay Hopson said. "They wouldn't be number one in Conference USA in offense if they weren't a good football team. Certainly a challenge to our defense."

It's Golden Eagles and Mean Green Saturday at 6pm at The Rock. You can watch the game online at CUSA.tv.

