Southern Miss completes retro look for C-USA opener

The throwback look is complete for the Conference USA opener.
Southern Miss revealed the helmets they will wear Saturday to honor the 1997 squad. It's the 20th anniversary of a team that won 9 games, the Liberty Bowl, and finished #19 in the AP Top 25.
First helmet done for Saturday throwback time @UNISWAG @UniWatch @USMGoldenEagles @SouthernMissFB #97CUSACHAMPS #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/eH0TWHlTZc— SouthernMissEquip (@SouthernMissEQU) September 25, 2017
Check the 'fit. ??— Southern Miss FB (@SouthernMissFB) September 26, 2017
Saturday will. be. lit. Don't be the one who missed out! ?? #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/XhnTFAd4JK
Southern Miss welcomes a North Texas squad that features the top offense so far in C-USA.
"I know they present a challenge, they're a good football team," head coach Jay Hopson said. "They wouldn't be number one in Conference USA in offense if they weren't a good football team. Certainly a challenge to our defense."
It's Golden Eagles and Mean Green Saturday at 6pm at The Rock. You can watch the game online at CUSA.tv.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.