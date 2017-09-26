Nick Fitzgerald: "We're getting back to being locked in & focused."

Nick Fitzgerald's Saturday in Athens was one to forget: 130 total yards and 2 interceptions.

Number 7 on the mic as number 24 Mississippi State makes another road trip. The Bulldogs head to the Plains to face number 13 Auburn. 2 out of 3 wins against top 15 opponents wouldn't be bad.

Fitz says expect to see a more focused MSU squad on Saturday.

"Really staying locked in and focused," he said. "If anything for this game, take it as a reality check. We thought we were better than we were. We were kinda lackadasical at times, I felt like we really didn't lock in some times at practice, and that's going to change. So we're getting back to being locked in and focused like LSU week."

#24 Mississippi State faces #13 Auburn Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.