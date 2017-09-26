PEER criticizes MS Department of Education's contracting practices

A state government watchdog agency is criticizing the Mississippi Department of Education's contracting practices.

The Joint Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review issued the report Monday. It says the state education agency signed contracts with four sets of individual and companies that exceeded bid thresholds from 2014 to 2016. The committee, commonly called PEER, says some of the contracts also may have broken other state purchasing rules.

The agency spent more than $1 million with those contractors, mainly on information technology and student testing.

State Superintendent Carey Wright says that in many cases, the contracts were not for the same services, meaning they may not have broken state rules.

A spokesman for State Auditor Stacey Pickering says that office is reviewing the report and will make an announcement Thursday.

