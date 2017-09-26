Jackson City Council considering hiring a South Carolina company in emergency management deal

A good bit of back and forth at Tuesday night's Jackson City Council Meeting. There was some discussion on contracts, and talk about the city's water billing system.

But what drew the most conversation from council members was an order for an emergency management contract.

No local companies "bid" on the job, meaning they didn't offer their services for hire.

So, the contract was going to a company in South Carolina.

Public Works explained, in the event of a disaster, that South Carolina team would come to Jackson within 12 to 24 hours to help clean debris...

But the idea of outsourcing for a job like that didn't sit well with the Council or Mayor Lumumba, who's been pushing to promote local business.

On another issue, 3 On Your Side did try to get an update on a story about a broken sewage line on Meadow Hill Drive. Unfortunately, we weren't able to get any new information.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay says she's gotten calls about the issue and been asking her team for an update. She even tried to check in just this morning, but she was not sure when work to fix that line would start back up.

The new Public Works director, Robert Miller, was sworn in at Tuesday's council meeting, but he was busy with that and so he was not available for comment.

We'll keep working to bring you the latest information, and get those updates out to you as soon as we can.

