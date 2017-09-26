Woman claims stolen wallet landed her at the center of murder investigation

A woman is speaking out after she claims her stolen wallet landed her at the center of a murder investigation.

The past two weeks have been a nightmare for mother of three Qushawinia Martin.

She says a case of stolen identity has turned her world upside down.

Before 28-year-old Freddie Mosley was shot two weeks ago, Attorney Willie Allen says his client's identity was used to rent a room at the Mustang Inn in Jackson and it would later lead to her arrest.

RELATED: JPD investigating two homicides in same night

"We have witnesses that place her, in this particular area," said Allen. "And some of the documentation that we have, would have phone records that have ping locations from CSPIRE of where she was making certain phone calls. Those place her here before, during, and after the incident."

Qushawinia Martin, who lives in the Tupelo area and runs a daycare, says she found out she was wanted by Jackson Police after getting a call from her husband.

She says, at first, she thought it was a joke since she had just dropped her three kids off at school and was in the middle of work.

"I said 'I ain't got time for that, you know, I'm at work and I need to go ahead and get through so I can get out of here.'" said Martin. "Actually that day was my baby's birthday, so that's what I was getting ready to do. I was getting ready to go and help her celebrate that evening after work, which never happened."

After trying to convince detectives of her innocence and spending four days behind bars, Martin was released and her charges were remanded. This means if any evidence does come forward to show Martin is lying, she could be arrested again.

READ MORE: Woman arrested and charged in Hwy 80 homicide released after court hearing

Police have also been looking for two others they believe are involved in the shooting - Marvin Willoughby and Samayah Reed.

Willougby is still on the run, however, Reed was arrested Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.