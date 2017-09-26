Mother, father, two children killed in Kemper County collision

An investigation is underway in an overnight head-on collision that killed four people in rural Kemper County.

It happened around 10:30 Monday night in the Preston community on Highway 21.

The four killed were a family from Kemper County.

Dad, 34-year-old Richard Fulton, mom, 34-year-old Naomi Fulton, three-year-old toddler, Emma and 13-month-old baby Richard died on the scene.

"There was also an 11-year-old Fulton family member medevaced out to UMC in Jackson," says Kemper County Sheriff James Moore.

The Fultons were heading southbound on Highway 21 in an Isuzu Rodeo when their SUV collided head-on with a Dodge pick-up truck traveling northbound on 21.

The driver of that pick-up was taken to a local hospital.

"Mississippi Highway Patrol is actually doing the investigation at this time. Accident reconstruction was called out to the scene to determine the specific cause of the crash," says Moore.

At this point, no charges have been filed.

