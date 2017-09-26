Shea Patterson on facing #1 Alabama: "Just take what they give us."

Ole Miss is fresh off a bye week but faces their biggest challenge of the season. The Rebels hit the road on Saturday to face #1 Alabama.

Shea Patterson met the media Tuesday night in Oxford, the sophomore is embracing the opportunity.

"Just go out there and have fun, because not many people get the opportunity to go and play against the number 1 team in the nation, at their place, on ESPN at 8pm," Patterson said. "It's just why we play the game, we're just looking for an opportunity to go play. Not really forcing anything, just going with the flow of the game. I know they're going to have a lot of answers to what we do. So at the end of the day, just take what they give us."

Ole Miss faces #1 Alabama Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is at 8:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.