Tori Bowie honored in Jackson Tuesday night

The World's Fastest Woman was honored in Jackson on Tuesday night.

Tori Bowie highlighted the Jackson City Council meeting. She received a resolution from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The Pisgah and Southern Miss alum back in The Sip after a stellar summer. The 2016 Olympic champ won two gold medals at the 2017 IAAF World Championships.

Along with her trademark smile, Tori offered advice to aspiring kids.

"To the kids of Jackson: Always follow your heart. I've learned that along my journey. To not let what someone else says dictate what you're trying to accomplish, or your situation dictate what you accomplish, you know? I've learned that along the way to just whatever your heart desires, whatever your mind desires, to just try to chase it."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.