Brian Dozier hits go-ahead HR as Twins near AL Wild Card berth

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
A Southern Miss great is a step closer to playing in October.

Brian Dozier hit a three-run homer in the 8th as the Twins beat the Indians 8-6. It's his 33rd home run of the season. The victory lowers Minnesota's magic number to one.

