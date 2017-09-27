Brian Dozier hits go-ahead HR as Twins near AL Wild Card berth

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A Southern Miss great is a step closer to playing in October.
Brian Dozier hit a three-run homer in the 8th as the Twins beat the Indians 8-6. It's his 33rd home run of the season. The victory lowers Minnesota's magic number to one.
The @Twins needed a big hit. @BrianDozier delivered. pic.twitter.com/B99W4sVfwB— MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2017
RECAP: @BrianDozier’s clutch homer brings the #MNTwins magic number to 1. https://t.co/d4ioURJAtc #WereGonna WIN! pic.twitter.com/Ehb8VREUCo— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 27, 2017
