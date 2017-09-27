Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

The missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.

Around 2:00 a.m., the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Jazmine Latrice Donerson of Jackson.

She is described as a black female, five feet, one inch tall, weighing 125 pounds with black, braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27 in the 100 block of Williams Avenue near Power Middle School.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.